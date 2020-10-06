Lest we forget: How to tune in to Manitoba Remembrance Day ceremonies from home

Manitobans can still wear their poppies and observe a moment of silence, but they won't be able to gather together to show their respect for veterans this year.

This Wednesday marks a Remembrance Day like none other. Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, says people have to get creative this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Do not gather with people outside your household. This includes Remembrance Day," he said at a Tuesday press conference.

"While this is an important day to remember and to send our respects and thank you to our veterans, we can't gather in large groups, even on an important day like this."

Here are a few of the ways you can tune in to different ceremonies around the province.

Video ceremonies

The HMCS Chippawa naval reserve is streaming a pre-recorded Remembrance Day ceremony on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.

That video was filmed over a period of several days in compliance with public health guidelines.

Just a few minutes later, at 10:45 a.m., there will be a live-streamed Remembrance Day ceremony at the St. Norbert Cemetery cenotaph.

"Our virtual service will cover all the aspects that our in-person, outdoor service did, without COVID-19 or the weather being a factor," the St. Norbert Remembrance Day website says.

Some legions across the province are also hosting virtual ceremonies, including the South Osborne Legion and the Charleswood Legion 100 in Winnipeg.

For those who don't have access to the internet, but want to take part, the Virden branch has a phone-in option to let up to 99 callers listen in to the ceremony.

Take in history

The provincial Archives of Manitoba is also inviting the public to look at exhibits and digitized copies of records available online.

It plans to highlight several resources, including letters from Manitoba soldiers who served in the First World War and a Manitoba government film that documents how Manitobans contributed to the war effort during the Second World War.

Take to social media

For those who want to take their remembrance a step further, a digital photo frame, honouring Remembrance Day, will be available for people to use on their Facebook profile photos. Search for "Manitoba Remembers" in the "add photo frame" tab under "edit profile picture" on Facebook.

The efforts are being made in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Legion, which has turned to online methods to support legions and veterans, including a way to create a personalized digital poppy.

How to watch Remembrance Day on CBC

CBC will have live coverage of the Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in Ottawa.

Watch our Remembrance Day special on CBC TV, CBC News Network or stream it on CBC Gem or our CBC News app. Our special airs on CBC News Network and live streams from 9 a.m. to noon CT.

On CBC TV, watch the special at 10 a.m. local time.