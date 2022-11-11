Thousands pay tribute as Remembrance Day ceremony returns to Winnipeg convention centre
As the Last Post from a bugler echoed through the hall of Winnipeg's RBC Convention Centre, not a single other sound could be heard as thousands stood silent at Friday's Remembrance Day service.
Members of the public were able to attend Manitoba's largest remembrance ceremony for the first time since 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021, and the scaling back of other ceremonies in the city and around the province.
"This morning, as we reflect upon our blessings, we ask that we may be faithful stewards of the freedom that we have been granted," the master of ceremonies at Friday morning's ceremony said, noting this year, the 11th minute of the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month, marked 104 years since the end of the First World War.
