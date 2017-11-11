Where to take in Remembrance Day ceremonies in Manitoba

People across Manitoba will gather Monday for Remembrance Day services to honour those who died in the line of duty and those still serving in the armed forces.

Here's where you can find ceremonies in Winnipeg, Selkirk, Niverville, Brandon, Carman and other parts of the province.

Winnipeg

RBC Convention Centre: Service starts at 10:15 a.m. More here.

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park: Service starts at 10:15 a.m. More here.

HMCS Chippawa: Service starts at 10:30 a.m. More here.

St. Norbert Cemetery: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.

Brooklands & Weston Legion Branch 2: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.

Oak Park High School: Service starts at 10:30 a.m. More here.

Poppies are placed on a cenotaph during a Remembrance Day service in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 11, 2014. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Elmwood Legion Branch 9: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.

Fort Garry Legion Branch 90: Doors open at 9 a.m. More here.

Norwood St. Boniface Legion Branch 43: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.

Holy Eucharist Parish Centre: Service starts at 10:50 a.m. More here.

Bruce Park: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.

Transcona Legion Branch 7: Service starts at 10:30 a.m. More here.

Ukrainian Canadian Veterans Legion Branch 141: Service starts at 12:30 p.m. More here.

West Kildonan Legion Branch 30: Service starts at 10:55 a.m. More here.

Winnipeg South Osborne Legion Branch 252: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.

People gathered to observe Remembrance Day in Winnipeg at Elmwood Cemetery's Field of Honour, where veterans are buried. (CBC)

Winnipeg Beach

Winnipeg Beach Legion Branch 61: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.

West St. Paul

Sunova Centre: Service starts at 10 a.m. More here.

East St. Paul

Eastview Community Church: Service starts at 10:30 a.m. More here.

Selkirk

Selkirk Recreation Complex: Service at 10:30 a.m. More here.

Stonewall

Stonewall Legion Branch 52: Service at 11 a.m. More here.

Niverville

Niverville Heritage Centre: Service starts at 10 a.m. More here.

Brandon

Westoba Place: Service starts at 10:40 a.m. More here.

Portage la Prairie

Stride Place: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.

Gimli

Camp Morton Provincial Park: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.

Carman​​​​​​

Carman Community Hall: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.