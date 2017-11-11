Where to take in Remembrance Day ceremonies in Manitoba
Services planned across the province to honour those who died in the line of duty
People across Manitoba will gather Monday for Remembrance Day services to honour those who died in the line of duty and those still serving in the armed forces.
Here's where you can find ceremonies in Winnipeg, Selkirk, Niverville, Brandon, Carman and other parts of the province.
Winnipeg
RBC Convention Centre: Service starts at 10:15 a.m. More here.
Vimy Ridge Memorial Park: Service starts at 10:15 a.m. More here.
HMCS Chippawa: Service starts at 10:30 a.m. More here.
St. Norbert Cemetery: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.
Brooklands & Weston Legion Branch 2: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.
Oak Park High School: Service starts at 10:30 a.m. More here.
Elmwood Legion Branch 9: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.
Fort Garry Legion Branch 90: Doors open at 9 a.m. More here.
Norwood St. Boniface Legion Branch 43: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.
Holy Eucharist Parish Centre: Service starts at 10:50 a.m. More here.
Bruce Park: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.
Transcona Legion Branch 7: Service starts at 10:30 a.m. More here.
Ukrainian Canadian Veterans Legion Branch 141: Service starts at 12:30 p.m. More here.
West Kildonan Legion Branch 30: Service starts at 10:55 a.m. More here.
Winnipeg South Osborne Legion Branch 252: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.
Winnipeg Beach
Winnipeg Beach Legion Branch 61: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.
West St. Paul
Sunova Centre: Service starts at 10 a.m. More here.
East St. Paul
Eastview Community Church: Service starts at 10:30 a.m. More here.
Selkirk
Selkirk Recreation Complex: Service at 10:30 a.m. More here.
Stonewall
Stonewall Legion Branch 52: Service at 11 a.m. More here.
Niverville
Niverville Heritage Centre: Service starts at 10 a.m. More here.
Brandon
Westoba Place: Service starts at 10:40 a.m. More here.
Portage la Prairie
Stride Place: Service starts at 11 a.m. More here.
Gimli
Camp Morton Provincial Park: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.
Carman
Carman Community Hall: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. More here.
