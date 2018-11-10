Where to mark Remembrance Day in Winnipeg

Remembrance Day 2018 marks 100 years since the end of the First World War — and there are a number of services and ceremonies in Winnipeg where the public can observe the occasion.

City of Winnipeg Remembrance Day Ceremony: Service starts at 10:40 a.m. in the North Building at the RBC Convention Centre. The public must be seated by 10:30 a.m.

The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regiment Remembrance Day parade: Starts at 10 a.m. at Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regiment Monument in Vimy Ridge Memorial Park (at Portage Avenue and Home Street).

Minto Armoury: Service at 10:30 a.m. at 850-882 Dominion St.

McGregor Street Armoury: Service starts 10:30 a.m. at 551 Machray Ave.

St. Norbert annual Remembrance Day service: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. at the First World War Cenotaph on Ste Therese Avenue in St. Norbert.

Bells of Peace: At sunset on Nov. 11, churches across Canada will begin a commemorative bell ringing to mark 100 years since the armistice.

Rady Jewish Community Centre Remembrance Day program: Starting at 2 p.m., author Ellin Bessner will discuss her book Double Threat: Canadian Jews, the Military, and World War II.

Events at Royal Canadian Legion branches in Winnipeg

The following legion branches will also host Remembrance Day services:

Transcona Legion: March starts at 10 a.m. at 117 Regent Ave. Service and laying of the wreaths will follow.

Henderson Highway Legion: Service at 10:30 a.m. at 3600 De Vries Ave.

Elmwood Legion: Service at the legion at 11 a.m. at 920 Narin Ave.

Prince Edward Legion: The legion is hosting a service at Holy Eucharist starting at 10 a.m. at Munroe Avenue and Watt Street.

St. James Legion: The legion is hosting a service at Bruce Park at 10:40 a.m.

Charleswood Legion: The legion is hosting a service at Oak Park High School at 10 a.m.

Winnipeg South Osborne Legion: Service starts at 11 a.m., at 426 Osborne St. Doors close at 10:45 a.m.

West Kildonan Legion: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. at 1748 Main St.

Fort Garry Legion: Service at 10:45 a.m. at 1125 Pembina Hwy.

Norwood St. Boniface Legion: Remembrance Day ceremony at 10:15 a.m. at 134 Marion St.