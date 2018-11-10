Where to mark Remembrance Day in Winnipeg
This year is the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War
Remembrance Day 2018 marks 100 years since the end of the First World War — and there are a number of services and ceremonies in Winnipeg where the public can observe the occasion.
City of Winnipeg Remembrance Day Ceremony: Service starts at 10:40 a.m. in the North Building at the RBC Convention Centre. The public must be seated by 10:30 a.m.
The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regiment Remembrance Day parade: Starts at 10 a.m. at Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regiment Monument in Vimy Ridge Memorial Park (at Portage Avenue and Home Street).
Minto Armoury: Service at 10:30 a.m. at 850-882 Dominion St.
McGregor Street Armoury: Service starts 10:30 a.m. at 551 Machray Ave.
St. Norbert annual Remembrance Day service: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. at the First World War Cenotaph on Ste Therese Avenue in St. Norbert.
Bells of Peace: At sunset on Nov. 11, churches across Canada will begin a commemorative bell ringing to mark 100 years since the armistice.
Rady Jewish Community Centre Remembrance Day program: Starting at 2 p.m., author Ellin Bessner will discuss her book Double Threat: Canadian Jews, the Military, and World War II.
Events at Royal Canadian Legion branches in Winnipeg
The following legion branches will also host Remembrance Day services:
Transcona Legion: March starts at 10 a.m. at 117 Regent Ave. Service and laying of the wreaths will follow.
Henderson Highway Legion: Service at 10:30 a.m. at 3600 De Vries Ave.
Elmwood Legion: Service at the legion at 11 a.m. at 920 Narin Ave.
Prince Edward Legion: The legion is hosting a service at Holy Eucharist starting at 10 a.m. at Munroe Avenue and Watt Street.
St. James Legion: The legion is hosting a service at Bruce Park at 10:40 a.m.
Charleswood Legion: The legion is hosting a service at Oak Park High School at 10 a.m.
Winnipeg South Osborne Legion: Service starts at 11 a.m., at 426 Osborne St. Doors close at 10:45 a.m.
West Kildonan Legion: Service starts at 10:45 a.m. at 1748 Main St.
Fort Garry Legion: Service at 10:45 a.m. at 1125 Pembina Hwy.
Norwood St. Boniface Legion: Remembrance Day ceremony at 10:15 a.m. at 134 Marion St.