2nd set of historical human remains discovered at Lockport construction site

More historical human remains have been discovered near the St. Andrews lock and dam site in Lockport, Man., after an initial discovery was made late last month during construction in the area.

Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson said early investigations suggest the remains belong to two teenagers, found within a few feet of each other.

"To find two bodies that close together, I'm sure there are others in that area," he said.

The province is now investigating in accordance with provincial laws, Hudson says, and carbon dating will be carried out to find out more about when the teens may have lived and died.

Last month, police were called to the area on the banks of the Red River, 27 kilometres north of Winnipeg, after human remains were discovered while work to the bridge on the dam structure was being done.

They were determined to be archeological in nature, RCMP said at the time.

A second set of remains was found on Sept. 10, Hudson said, and elders from Peguis First Nation held ceremonies for each, lighting a four-day sacred fire.

The area is part of the traditional lands of Peguis First Nation. Peguis's reserve was relocated from the former St. Peter's reserve site, which was north of Selkirk.

"There are other descendants in the area — the Métis, obviously, and going back, Brokenhead [First Nation] also has used that area in the past. These are things that we're trying to research and figure that out," said Hudson.

The historical remains of two teenagers were discovered while work was being done on the St. Andrews lock and dam structure's bridge. (Submitted by Glenn Hudson)

Construction work in the immediate area has been stopped while archeologists investigate, Hudson said.

The investigation may also extend into Lockport Provincial Heritage Park, which is just metres away from where the remains were found.

The area is one of Manitoba's most important archeological sites, with findings dating back to the 1400s.

It's where the earliest known evidence of farming on the Canadian prairies was found, and is the farthest north where evidence of farming prior to European settlement in North America has been documented.

Hudson said Peguis First Nation was not made aware of the construction work before it began, and hopes in the future they will be consulted about projects in their traditional areas.

Teen buried with artifacts

Hudson said one of the teens found was buried along with buffalo and birch-bark artifacts.

"[They] must have been wrapped in a buffalo robe and birch bark. That's something that indicates that the individual is Indigenous," said Hudson.

"It tells us that the individual was a very special person within the family group."

Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson said construction work at the site has been stopped while the area is investigated. (Submitted by Glenn Hudson)

In a Friday news release, Peguis First Nation said early investigation involving the first set of remains shows the person had tuberculosis — a disease that came to Canada with European settlers in the 1700s and still impacts many Indigenous people to this day.

"It had a very negative impact on some of our tribes and some of our people in the area, and that's something we continue to try to understand, in terms of colonization and the impacts of it," Hudson said.

CBC News has reached out to the Manitoba Heritage Resources Branch — which handles investigations into human remains that are discovered — for comment but has not yet received a response.

The discovery of unmarked graves of children near former residential school sites across Canada has led to public outcry and demands for more searches school sites.

Hudson said investigations are continuing into whether the teens could be connected with any residential school sites.

"It shows a much-tainted history that has happened here in Canada," he said.

"Having these bodies discovered, especially two young teenagers so close together, it questions whether there are more out there."

Once carbon dating is completed, Hudson says Peguis will look at repatriating the remains to their traditional burial grounds north of Selkirk.