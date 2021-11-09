Human remains found in Sagkeeng First Nation, RCMP say

Human remains have been found in Sagkeeng First Nation, near the shore of the Winnipeg River, RCMP say.

Police were called about the discovery of the remains on Friday around 1:35 p.m., a news release says.

RCMP investigators and an anthropologist searched the area.

The remains have been removed under the guidance of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office and are now being examined.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not provided any further details at this time.