Remains found after Saturday house fire in RM of Gimli

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after finding a person dead following a house fire in the rural municipality of Gimli on Saturday.

Mounties got a report of a garage fire on Viking Bay, in the Interlake rural municipality just north of the town of Gimli, shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers went to the home, along with emergency medical services and the local fire department, but the fire quickly spread to the main part of the house, RCMP said in a news release on Monday afternoon.

First responders found the remains after they were able to get into the house. The person's identity is still unconfirmed and an autopsy is being done, RCMP said.

They are continuing to investigate, with help from the office of the fire commissioner.

