Recently released sex offender a risk to reoffend, police warn

Police are warning the public about a registered sex offender recently released from Headingley Correctional Centre, who they believe may reoffend.

Apay Ogouk, 35, was convicted of five counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of assault and obstruction of justice.

Although he has participated in some treatment programming, Ogouk is still considered a risk to reoffend in a sexual manner and all females — adults and children — are at risk, police say.

Ogouk's sexual offences occurred in Winnipeg and Calgary, from 2006 to 2010; some of the victims were teenage girls.

In June 2019, Ogouk was convicted of two counts of assault. The victim was a woman.

He was convicted of obstruction of justice in July, because he contacted the woman he was convicted of assaulting, attempting to have her change her evidence regarding a criminal matter.

Ogouk is subject to a lifetime weapons ban and supervised probation order.

He lives in Winnipeg, police said.

No form of violence toward Ogouk will be tolerated, police said.

Anyone with information about Ogouk can call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888.