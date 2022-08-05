Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·New

Add Reg Helwer to growing list of Manitoba Tory MLAs bowing out of provincial politics

For the third time in as many days, a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister has announced he's bowing out of provincial politics.

11 Progressive Conservative MLAs have recently resigned or said they won't run in next election

Darren Bernhardt, Ian Froese · CBC News ·
Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer says he won't seek re-election in the 2023 election. (Ian Froese/CBC)

For the third time in as many days, a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister has announced he's bowing out of provincial politics.

Reg Helwer, the minister for labour, consumer protection and government services, said Friday that he won't run in the election slated for this fall.

The Brandon West MLA was first voted into the provincial legislature in 2011. He's been re-elected twice. 

As minister, Helwer is also responsible for the civil service and the Public Utilities Board.

His announcement follows on the heels of similar ones from Cathy Cox on Thursday and Myrna Driedger on Wednesday.

"As I look at the new and emerging talent in our PC party, I am confident that now is the right time for me to step away from public life," Helwer said in a letter he sent to Premier Heather Stefanson and shared with CBC News on Friday.

"Under your leadership, our party is evolving, and we have already attracted top-notch candidates."

Helwer said Stefanson led the PCs to become a more co-operative and consultative government, improving relationships with the federal and municipal governments as well as with labour groups.

Helwer's departure means nearly one-third of the PC MLAs who were in the party's caucus a year ago — 11 of the 36 Tory members — won't run in the next provincial election.

Former Kirkfield Park MLA Scott Fielding resigned in June, while Eileen Clarke (Agassiz), Cox (Kildonan-River East), Cliff Cullen (Spruce Woods), Driedger (Roblin), Ralph Eichler (Lakeside), Alan Lagimodiere (Selkirk), Blaine Pedersen (Midland), Dennis Smook (La Verendrye) and Ian Wishart (Portage la Prairie) have all said they will not seek another term in the Manitoba Legislature.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Darren Bernhardt

Reporter

Darren Bernhardt spent the first dozen years of his journalism career in newspapers, at the Regina Leader-Post then the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. He has been with CBC Manitoba since 2009 and specializes in offbeat and local history stories. He is the author of award-nominated and bestselling The Lesser Known: A History of Oddities from the Heart of the Continent.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now