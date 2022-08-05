Add Reg Helwer to growing list of Manitoba Tory MLAs bowing out of provincial politics

For the third time in as many days, a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister has announced he's bowing out of provincial politics.

Reg Helwer, the minister for labour, consumer protection and government services, said Friday that he won't run in the election slated for this fall.

The Brandon West MLA was first voted into the provincial legislature in 2011. He's been re-elected twice.

As minister, Helwer is also responsible for the civil service and the Public Utilities Board.

His announcement follows on the heels of similar ones from Cathy Cox on Thursday and Myrna Driedger on Wednesday.

Our PC Team is entering an exciting period of renewal, with fresh ideas and new faces. I will help in any way I can to ensure the next PC Candidate for Brandon West is successful in helping form a third consecutive government. #mbpoli 2/2 —@reghelwer

"As I look at the new and emerging talent in our PC party, I am confident that now is the right time for me to step away from public life," Helwer said in a letter he sent to Premier Heather Stefanson and shared with CBC News on Friday.

"Under your leadership, our party is evolving, and we have already attracted top-notch candidates."

Helwer said Stefanson led the PCs to become a more co-operative and consultative government, improving relationships with the federal and municipal governments as well as with labour groups.

Helwer's departure means nearly one-third of the PC MLAs who were in the party's caucus a year ago — 11 of the 36 Tory members — won't run in the next provincial election.

Former Kirkfield Park MLA Scott Fielding resigned in June, while Eileen Clarke (Agassiz), Cox (Kildonan-River East), Cliff Cullen (Spruce Woods), Driedger (Roblin), Ralph Eichler (Lakeside), Alan Lagimodiere (Selkirk), Blaine Pedersen (Midland), Dennis Smook (La Verendrye) and Ian Wishart (Portage la Prairie) have all said they will not seek another term in the Manitoba Legislature.