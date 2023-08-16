'Tragic set of circumstances' led to woman falling from Winnipeg bridge, not police: watchdog

WARNING: This story contains details of suicide.

Two Winnipeg officers will not be charged in an incident where a woman was seriously injured after falling from a bridge earlier this year, Manitoba's police watchdog says.

The officers were called to the city's Redwood Bridge the morning of Feb. 6 after getting several calls about a woman who had climbed over the barriers of the bridge and looked like she was going to jump, the final report of the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba released Wednesday said.

Police had only interacted with the woman for 10 to 30 seconds when she fell to the ice below, the report from the watchdog's civilian director Roxanne Gagné said. Both officers said they couldn't tell whether the woman had jumped or slipped off the bridge.

The officers had tried speaking to her but could not physically help her because of her position on the bridge, the report said. Police said at the time of the incident that they were able to pull the woman to safety on the shoreline.

The woman fractured her sternum, femur, ankle and several ribs in the attempted suicide, the watchdog's report said.

She later told investigators she had been smoking methamphetamine two days before the incident and was delusional when her daughter called for a wellness check and police showed up.

She was brought to Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, "where she was told that she would have a [detoxification] bed," the report said.

A review of the woman's medical records also showed a history of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, borderline personality disorder and use of several drugs, the watchdog said.

On the morning before she jumped from the bridge, the woman said she was walking to a detoxification centre on Magnus Avenue when she called the centre and "was told she did not have a bed" there, the report said.

By then, she was already at the bridge, "so she just walked over to the Redwood Bridge and jumped."

While the "tragic set of circumstances" left the woman seriously injured, the police watchdog said it was "satisfied that the very brief interaction of the officers did not contribute" to those injuries and did not recommend charges against them, the report said.

The report also noted that, while it falls outside of the watchdog's mandate to investigate serious incidents involving police, the Redwood Bridge has no protective coverings or fencing that would prevent people from climbing over its railing.

"The feasibility of adding protective railings could be explored by competent authorities," the report said.

The watchdog said it reviewed evidence including 911 calls, photos of the scene and interviews with the officers who responded, three witnesses and the woman who jumped from the bridge.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. Here are some warning signs: