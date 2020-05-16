Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in suspected domestic violence incident

A 45-year-old man is accused of killing a woman in what police are describing as an act of domestic violence.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-family residential building on Redwood Avenue near Charles Street around 11:40 a.m. on Friday after getting a report of an injured woman.

Marie Morin, 46, was found inside one of the building's suites with what police described as "a significant laceration" and taken in critical condition to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Brandon Carl Starnyski was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order. He was taken into police custody.

In a news release on Saturday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service said homicide investigators believe Morin was socializing with Starnyski at his home when he assaulted her.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said Morin was not stabbed, but he would not provide more details about the assault.

The death is Winnipeg's 15th homicide of 2020.