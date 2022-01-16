Person found dead after Redwood Avenue garage fire

A garage fire in Winnipeg is under investigation after a person was found dead in the structure.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews were called to the garage fire in the 900 block of Redwood Avenue, near Battery Street, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews battled the fire, which had engulfed the garage, and had it under control at 9:18 a.m.

"One individual was located deceased in the structure," the fire paramedic service said in a news release.

No other details were released about the fire or the person who was found dead. The fire paramedic service said the fire remains under investigation.

