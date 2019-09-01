Reduced speed limits in Winnipeg school zones in effect starting Monday
Speed limits in school zones will be lowered to 30 kilometres per hour around 171 schools in Winnipeg between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The reduced speeds will remain in effect until June 30
The Winnipeg Police Service said officers will be enforcing the reduced speed limits using both traditional and photo enforcement.
Speeding ten kilometres over the limit could result in a fine of $181, while driving 20 kilometres over could get you a $312 ticket.
