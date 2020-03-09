Sunday library closures disappoint Winnipeggers who work, study, relax there on Sundays

Winnipeggers who use the library on Sundays to study, work and read to their kids say they're upset and frustrated by the city's 2020 budget.

Starting in September, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg and the five others that currently open on Sundays will no longer as part of the city's operating budget, which was released to the public last week.

Libraries also will no longer be open past 8 p.m.

Pierre Bjoumbi, who was at the St. Boniface Library on Sunday afternoon to prepare for his chartered professional accountant exam, said he spends a lot of time at the library because it gives him a quiet place to study.

"For me, I really need to be here on weekends because at home — I cannot work at home, I have kids around. So that's why I spend my time at libraries," he said.

Steph Lozinski uses the library to study for the LSAT exam. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Steph Lozinski also was studying at the library on Sunday, for the LSAT exam. She tends to juggle libraries, using different ones to study based on when they are open.

"So I'm constantly aware of which libraries are open which day of the week," she said.

The reduced hours will affect when and where she can study.

"Hopefully I won't need libraries in September, but if it had happened tomorrow, that would be really stressful."

Libraries are important community spaces, and reducing their hours creates barriers for people who use them regularly, she said.

"Libraries are somewhere that I personally feel comfortable. I like to read and I like the quiet, so I think it's relaxing to have a space where you can come and feel welcome, if you need to charge your phone even, or need to use the washroom, or just you just need to relax," she said.

Keith and Elizabeth Montgomery visit the St. Boniface Library on Sunday to pick out some books for their daughter. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Keith and Elizabeth Montgomery were at the library Sunday to get some books for their one-year-old daughter.

Keith said it was one of the only days he could come to the library with his family because he works full-time during the week.

"When I'm working all week, Monday to Friday, my options are limited. This being one of the few libraries open, especially on Sundays, is very important to us. When that time is limited, we try to take advantage of it," he said.

Kavi Murugesin likes to work from the library on the weekend, but also likes to take his son there to read with him and socialize with other kids. Sundays are the only day he can take his son because Saturdays are usually filled up with errands, he said.

"It's going to be super inconvenient," he said.

The city says the reduced hours will save money, nearly the equivalent of four full-time salaried library jobs.

The reduced hours are also less draconian than what was proposed by city officials during the new four-year budget-planning process, when Winnipeg's community services department said it might need to close the Westwood, West Kildonan and Fort Garry libraries to meet budget targets.