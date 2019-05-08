Manitoba First Nation declares state of emergency after 2 recent deaths by suicide, numerous attempts

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A remote fly-in First Nation in northern Manitoba declared a state of emergency on Thursday after a teenage boy died by suicide earlier in the week, a man killed himself last month and several other people in the community have attempted to take their own lives.

Red Sucker Lake First Nation Chief Samuel Knott says the community of over 1,100 people hit its tipping point on Tuesday, when a 16-year-old killed himself on the school playground.

"It really hurts me," Knott told CBC News on Thursday. "We had this young person that was very quiet," an A-student who "never missed a school date."

"Little did we know that he was going through something."

Last month, a man in his early 30s from the community also died by suicide.

Knott says he doesn't want to wait for a third death in Red Sucker Lake.

"That's why I'm calling out to the public or the governments to provide a better service for our community members, our youth," he said.

There have been at least 17 recent suicide attempts that community leadership is aware of, Knott said, which has them on high alert.

They're calling for a crisis team and mental health counsellors to be immediately deployed there to help prevent any further suicides.

CBC News has reached out to Indigenous Services Canada, the Manitoba government and Island Lake Tribal Council, which includes Red Sucker Lake, for more information, but didn't immediately receive a response.

Knott says there are other long-standing issues that need to be addressed.

Part of the problem is the fact that there are very few activities to keep young people in the First Nation occupied and help them realize their potential, Knott said.

"Yes, we watch TV. Yes, we've got internet, but sports or any other program, training for doing their education, stuff like that — we don't have anything like that. We're very limited," he said.

The community has an arena, but it's seasonal and only available in the winter.

There's also a problem of alcohol and drug abuse in the community, he said, but the only resources available to help manage that are through a community safety officer program that includes one full-time and one half-time officer for the community of more than 1,000 people.

"We're struggling big time in all areas of the community. We're in need of a huge support."

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: