Red Sucker Lake First Nation 'in shock' after 11 test positive for COVID-19, chief says

A remote northern Manitoba First Nation has declared a state of emergency after 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and others have started showing symptoms of the illness.

Red Sucker Lake First Nation has issued a full lockdown, the First Nation said in a news release on Saturday evening, requiring residents to stay home to reduce the risk of further spread in the fly-in community.

"Our community has been unexpectedly hit hard and are in shock by the test results," Chief Samuel Knott said in the release.

Knott said the community's leadership is worried housing shortages and overcrowding in Red Sucker Lake will become a concern without more testing capacity in the community of about 1,000.

"We are calling out to all outside resources for support to our First Nation in order to reverse the curve of COVID-19 to our community," he said.

Roughly 40 COVID-19 test kits are being flown into the community, where they'll be administered by nurses and physicians, the release said.

The community has initiated its pandemic preparedness plan, with people set to provide door-to-door services including delivering food, water and sanitation supplies and disposing waste, the release said.

"We believe that these aggressive actions are necessary to keep our people safe," Knott said. "We ask our community members to respect and abide [by] the lockdown orders."

Knott and other officials in the community, including council members, are now self-isolating for 14 days "as transmission and contact are a concern at this time," the release said.

The update comes as the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to help fight a COVID-19 outbreak Shamattawa First Nation, another remote Manitoba community. Shamattawa Chief Eric Redhead said about 25 per cent of that community had tested positive for the illness.

Earlier in the pandemic, Red Sucker Lake brought in lockdown measures and monitored travel in and out of the community, the release said.

Travel for health appointments were still allowed, though members travelling back into the community from appointments were tested for COVID-19 and mandated to stay in the community isolation house for two weeks.

"We have done everything to ensure that [the] health and safety of our citizens were [the] first priority," Knott said.

Red Sucker Lake First Nation is located along the northeast shore of Red Sucker Lake near the Ontario border, roughly 540 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.