Attacks on women along Red River trail prompt calls for safety solutions

Some Winnipeggers are calling for solutions to make the Red River trail system safer following a series of attacks targeting women.

Police say they're investigating several incidents that happened between April and August of this year involving women and girls between 15 years old to their late 30s being accosted at various points along the Red River trail system.

In one of the more severe attacks, a 15-year-old girl was grabbed by a man and sexually assaulted early Sunday morning behind Churchill High School.

While police are warning people to avoid using the trails alone and be aware of their surroundings, some say that's not the answer.

Lindsay Somers is an avid runner and knows the trail well.

"It's very concerning that women can't be out in our communities and be safe when they're alone, especially if they're trying to exercise and spend time outside in nature, and I feel awful for those women that experienced that violence," she said.

She says she thinks police should be doing more to stop violence against women, instead of putting the onus on them to change their behaviours.

"The response isn't for women to stop wearing head phones when they run, the response is to stop the violence against women," she said.

Lindsay Somers wants to see more foot patrols, better lighting and more people using the trails. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Somers says she doesn't plan to stop using the trail. Neither does Harpa Isfeld-Keiley, who says the trail system is one of her favourite parts of the area.

"I want to continue using my space in a way that I feel free but I'm certainly thinking about it."

Isfeld-Keiley says she thinks making the trails easier to use so that foot traffic is increased could help people feel safer.

Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort-Rouge East Fort Garry) says she's working to get better lighting for the trails in her ward, but says she thinks the issue is much bigger than that.

"Sex assault is about power … and so identifying the barriers to gender equality has to be a focus in order to ensure that women are empowered in all city settings," she said.

She said all people deserve to feel safe and free to enjoy Winnipeg public spaces, and plans to advocate for more initiatives that encourage that.