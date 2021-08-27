Winnipeg police identify suspect in sexual assault along Red River

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help locate a suspect in a sexual assault earlier this month along the Red River trail behind Churchill High School.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jordan Andrew Bruyere, 29. He faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to touching.

Bruyere is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and 157 pounds.

Police identified Bruyere as a suspect after receiving numerous tips from the public following a series of attacks at various points on the Red River trail system, including one in which a teenage girl was sexually assaulted.

On Aug. 8, a girl was walking on the river trail behind Churchill High School in the Riverview neighbourhood when she was grabbed by a man she didn't know and sexually assaulted.

The girl managed to get free and ran away.

Earlier in the summer, police warned the public about a similar assault against a woman at Cockburn Street and Churchill Drive on June 12 at 6 p.m.

The woman was approached by an unknown man who tried to pull her down. The woman resisted and he ran away.

Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said Bruyere has only been charged in connection with the assault near Churchill High School.

"We're certainly looking at the fact that he would fit the profiles and likely possibly be linked to the other river trail assaults, but we do not have enough evidence at this point to lay those charges," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6245, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or 204-986-6222.