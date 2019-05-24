Red River student crafts video game-inspired chest for ceremonial hides

It may look like something out of an epic video game, but a new treasure chest at Red River College holds something much more precious than anything you'd find in the Legend of Zelda.

For a class project, first-year student Nolan West and classmate Trevor Mager poured more than 100 hours into building a chest worthy of two bison and bear hides kept at the school for Indigenous ceremonies and teachings.

With roots in Sandy Bay First Nation on Lake Manitoba's western shore, West saw the assignment as much more than a chance to score a good grade.

"Basically I fell in love with it right when the chest was offered as a project," he said.

"And since it was an Indigenous project, I tried to put all my heart into it and build something that I wanted to keep for myself. I wanted to make it my own, but give it away."

'Boss chest'

From the chunky leather straps to the rustic brass key lock, West put thought into every inch of the chest. With his baby son in one arm, West used his free hand to point out each small detail.

Originally, West wanted to build it entirely out of aromatic cedar, but a limited budget meant he had to use mostly Baltic birch and ash, using aromatic cedar to line the inside.

To give it that almost mystical quality you see in video games, he even hand-forged clasps out of discarded copper for the tips of the leather straps.

"You see a video game chest, it's like, so amazing.… It's like something great's in there," he said.

"It's like a boss chest. That's what was occurring to me, I want to be the final boss chest here."

More than a class project

For Aubrey Doerksen, West's cabinetry and woodworking instructor, the chest is one of the more unique and rewarding projects she's assigned.

"This one's special," she said.

"I think it's because Nolan really got to sink his teeth into it and it had a personal meaning for him."

Instructor Aubrey Doerksen unbuckles the chest, which West made of Baltic birch, ash and aromatic cedar. (Warren Kay/CBC)

It's one of the good feelings she gets as an instructor.

"When you have a student that comes in and may not know very much about the industry, but two terms in, now they're making something like this — it's incredible."

'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

The idea to commission the chest came from discussions between the college's school of Indigenous education and its woodworking and cabinetry program.

"Everyone loves it," said Rebecca Chartrand, Red River's executive director of Indigenous strategy.

Chartrand said the hides play a key role in things like pipe ceremonies, or for certain teachings elders do at the school.

Rebbecca Chartrand is Red River's executive director of Indigenous strategy. (Warren Kay/CBC)

"When you look at the bear, right, there's specific teachings that go along with that," Chartrand said.

"The bear's the teacher of courage. Whereas if you look at the buffalo hide, the buffalo was a main staple for Indigenous peoples long before European contact, so they're quite revered in our culture."

With an on-site sweat lodge, access to elders and ceremonial tobacco grown on campus, the hides and their splendid new home are just one part of Red River's effort to incorporate Indigenous culture into the school's daily life.

West is thrilled his work is adding to that.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," West said.

"And I'm happy I was a part of it."