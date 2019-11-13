'Unbelievable' Red River levels close road, raise spring flooding concerns: St. Clements mayor

The mayor of a rural municipality north of Winnipeg says the Red River levels for this time of year are almost "unbelievable," after high water levels forced the closure of part of a highway in her area this week.

A portion of Highway 204 in the RM of St. Clements was closed Wednesday due to water on the roadway — a sight not usually seen until spring, says RM of St. Clements Mayor Debbie Fiebelkorn.

She noticed the water level rising Tuesday afternoon, she told CBC's Radio Noon, but saw it had risen even higher by Wednesday morning.

"I was a little surprised when I got up this morning and heard that [Highway 204] was closed," Fiebelkorn said. "It's very, very unusual for this time of year."

Highway 204 was closed between the Selkirk Bridge and Highway 212. (Meagan Fiddler/CBC)

One of the wettest Septembers on record and an October snowstorm of unprecedented magnitude likely played a role in the high water levels. But Fiebelkorn said wind blowing from the south may be keeping the water north.

Though she hopes the water level will return to seasonal norms, the St. Clements mayor is concerned about what it will mean come springtime.

"This is November — the water is higher than it normally is, there's a lot of moisture in the ground, and if we have a lot of snow over the winter, it's not looking like we're going to have a very good spring at this point in time," she said.

High water levels have affected another low road in the area. A road often used by firefighters from Henderson Highway to Pine Ridge has been closed since October, and Fiebelkorn said the RM is unsure if it will be able to reopen this fall.

Temperatures above freezing are forecast for southern Manitoba this weekend, but Fiebelkorn doesn't think that will affect the river, which has frozen slightly in some areas, and has an ice jam near Netley Creek.

Parts of the Red River have a thin sheet of ice covering the service. There's also an ice jam near Netley Creek, says RM of St. Clements Mayor Debbie Fiebelkorn. (Meagan Fiddler/CBC)

No residents are in danger because of the water levels yet, Fiebelkorn said, and the community's flood protection is working. But she added that if anyone has concerns or needs help, they can contact the RM.

The recent high water levels also forced the province to operate the Red River Floodway last month — the first time it had ever been used in the fall.

On Thursday, the province announced a compensation program for people whose property was damaged, or who sustained economic losses, because of the floodway operation.

The province is working to determine the extent of artificial flooding.

People with impacts related to the fall operation of the floodway can contact the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization to apply for compensation online, or by phone at 204-945-3050 or 1-888-267-8298.