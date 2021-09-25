From dragon boaters to kayakers, water lovers join in 44-km Red River Paddle Challenge

More than 100 paddlers of all different kinds hit the water in Winnipeg on Saturday morning to take part in the Red River Paddle Challenge.

Darwin Wiebe, the race day organizer, says roughly 140 people from Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario took to the water to complete the 44-kilometre race, in all different sorts of watercraft.

"We've got row boats, dragon boats, solo kayaks, tandem kayaks, solo and tandem canoes and standup paddleboards," Wiebe said.

The race course starts off in St. Vital Park, and follows the Red River through Winnipeg to Lockport, with the day ending at the Half Moon Drive-In restaurant.

Not everyone was there to duke it out for first place, though, Wiebe says.

WATCH | Paddlers take to the river

Red River Paddle Challenge draws boaters of all types 1:52 More than 100 paddlers of all different kinds hit the water in Winnipeg to make their way to Lockport. 1:52

"This is a race. However, having said that, we've got people that are trying to compete for the lead and people that just want to get through the day with a big smile on their face," he said.

"Although people do call it a race, it's a paddle challenge. We want people to come out and challenge themselves."

Some were there just for the joy of paddling.

Brad Friesen, the founder and director of the challenge, says people are just happy to be together.

"There's a lot of people that are excited to get out there and paddle, see their paddling buddies and go out and spend the day on the water with them," he said in an interview with CBC Manitoba's Information Radio on Friday.

The challenge, now in its fourth year, is bigger than ever as it gains more name recognition, Wiebe said.

"Every year it's growing and we're hoping to continue to see that trend."

Paddlers of all skill levels are welcome, he added.