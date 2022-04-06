River level rising in Winnipeg, spilling water into some neighbourhoods

The Red River's spring crest isn't expected in Winnipeg until sometime from April 9-16 but it is already rising fast and at the peak level projected for that time.

Two days ago, the province's flood forecasters called for the river to crest between 17.3 and 18.3 feet above normal winter ice level at James Avenue in Winnipeg.

The level was at 14.7 feet at the time. It reached 16.4 feet on Tuesday and was at 18.3 feet late Wednesday morning.

The normal level in summer, long after the runoff from snow melt has moved off, is 6.5 feet.

The province uses the Red River Floodway — a 47-kilometre channel between St. Norbert and Lockport that runs along the eastern edge of Winnipeg — to divert some of the Red's flow and maintain a manageable level through the city in flood seasons.

However, it hasn't been activated yet because there is still some ice heading toward Winnipeg and the floodway inlet south of the city.

Allowing ice floes into the channel creates a risk of them jamming and causing water to back up and suddenly surge, or slamming into the St. Mary's Road bridge and causing structural damage.

As a result of the river levels, low-lying properties along the river are seeing water come through. Parts of Crescent Drive, which curves through Crescent Drive Park in a bend in the river in Winnipeg's Fort Garry neighbourhood, are under water.

Highway 204 from Highway 212 to Selkirk, which traces another river bend north of Winnipeg, has been closed for the same reason, the province said in a news release.

Shortly after, it also announced the closure of Highway 247 west of Highway 75 for 100 metres, south of the city.

Despite the river's swell, the city has not updated its flood outlook.

Back in late March, the city identified 16 properties as being at risk of flooding and possibly needing sandbags.

The floodway, built after the devastating 1950 flood in Winnipeg, has since been credited with saving the city from major floods 20 times, most notably in 1979 and 1997.

The Red River Floodway is east of Winnipeg. (Manitoba Floodway Authority)

Since it was built, most floods within city limits have involved river levels just below 20 feet — with the exceptions of 1997 and 2009.

After the '97 flood, the province embarked on a massive project to expand the floodway, enabling it to accommodate greater volumes of water.

The James Avenue location for measuring Red River levels was chosen because it's where the city's main pumping station operated at one time.