Trucks, cars treat Red River like a highway, say ice fishers

Two ice fishers watched in horror as vehicles raced down the still-thickening ice on the Red River Saturday, going as fast as 100 km/h, they say.

Kevin Atamanchuk and Jeff Andrews were ice fishing in a tent near Netley Creek Provincial Park Saturday afternoon when they say the ice began to crack and pop — and a roar of engines became louder and louder.

Between 10 and 12 cars and trucks zoomed by, coming within a metre or two of the men's ice fishing tent.

"[The vehicles were] right beside us. Very close. Very scary. Very dangerous for them and for us," said Atamanchuk ​Sunday afternoon.

When the two men got back to shore Saturday afternoon they saw emergency crews, including an RCMP car, a diver, a fire engine and an ambulance.

CBC contacted RCMP to find out if anyone was injured or any vehicle fell through the ice but has yet to hear back.

Jeff Andrews holds a pickerel he caught on Saturday while ice fishing on the Red River. (Submitted by Kevin Atamanchuk)

While the ice did not give way, it heaved under the fast-moving vehicles, said Atamanchuk. The friends saw water spill out from their ice fishing holes.

"The water was jumping out five inches from the waves underneath," Atamanchuk said. "I just don't understand what people are thinking."

One dark blue vehicle, possibly a Dodge Caliber, was driving as fast as 100 kilometres per hour on the ice, the two men said.

"It was a blur. The guy went by really fast," said Andrews. "I figured if this guy loses control or whatever happens, he'd hit the tent for sure. It was that close. It was crazy."

By the time the two man exited to yell at drivers to slow down, the vehicles were far in the distance, they said.

On Saturday the river ice measured about 11 inches thick or 28 centimetres, according to Atamanchuk, not thick enough for him to feel comfortable parking his truck on the ice.

The Lifesaving Society recommends medium trucks keep off until ice is between 30 and 38 centimetres thick.

"One guy came back and apologized to us," said Atamanchuk. "He said they were new to fishing."

Despite the rattling experience, both men said they had a good fishing day. The catch included a 68-centimetre walleye.