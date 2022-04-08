Red River Floodway now in operation, diverting rising waters around Winnipeg

The Red River Floodway is now in operation, taking some of the river water around Winnipeg in the diversion channel.

The control structure was activated shortly before 10 a.m. Friday by Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk, who posted about it on his Twitter account.

I had the opportunity to raise the gates this morning to put the Red River Floodway into operation. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/redriver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#redriver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/manitoba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#manitoba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinnipegManitoba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinnipegManitoba</a> <a href="https://t.co/MJgaP7f9mM">pic.twitter.com/MJgaP7f9mM</a> —@MinPiwniuk

The province uses the floodway — a 47-kilometre channel between St. Norbert and Lockport that runs along the eastern edge of Winnipeg — to divert some of the Red's flow and maintain a manageable level through the city in flood season.

On Wednesday, the province said the level of the Red River in Winnipeg at James Avenue is expected to peak between 17.4 and 18.4 feet above normal winter ice level between April 10 and 16, though recent precipitation might change that.

Residents in the rural municipality of St. Clements, north of the city where water from the floodway channel re-enters the Red River, are being told to prepare for rising river levels.

The Selkirk Bridge and Highway 204 were closed earlier this week because of water from the Red River going over the roadway.