Red River crest arrives at Winnipeg, but water level remains below mid-April peak

The Red River has crested at Winnipeg for the season, but there's a twist: the peak occurred within the city more than two weeks ago.

The province announced Wednesday the flood crest on the Red River has arrived at the Manitoba capital.

"Based on water level monitoring, the province notes the peak of the Red River has reached Winnipeg," Manitoba stated on its Facebook page.

"The Red River Floodway will limit flows within the city to no more than approximately 17.6 feet James" — the measure of the river's height at Winnipeg's James Avenue.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Red River in Winnipeg stood just below that mark, unofficially considered within the range of a minor flood.

The Red in Winnipeg actually rose to a higher level weeks before the crest arrived. On April 15, when ice was still piling up on the river and the floodway had only been operating for one day, the Red peaked at 18.1 feet James.

As per the city's custom, that mark would stand as the peak of the 2019 Red River flood within the city of Winnipeg, provided the Red River drainage basin is free of heavy rain over the coming weeks.