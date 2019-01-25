Red River flood nears crest in Fargo, expected to reach Manitoba next week

The water is rising in Fargo as the flood crest along the Red River creeps closer.

The North Dakota city is the first major milepost along a flood path that leads directly to Winnipeg, where city crews have sandbags ready and waiting.

At 8:30 a.m. Monday, the river level was 34.93 feet in Fargo, where 18 feet is considered a minor flood and anything that hits 30 feet is considered a major flood.

The record, set in 2009, is 40.8 feet.

The river is expected to crest at 35 feet sometime on Monday afternoon or early evening. It will then make its way to Grand Forks, where the crest should hit around April 12.

The U.S. National Weather Service is forecasting a crest of 48 feet there. The 2009 crest was 52 feet and the record 1997 flood reached 54.3 feet.

Provincial flood forecasters in Manitoba expect the crest to cross the border into Emerson around April 15-18.

And Winnipeg is likely to see the peak flow around the first few days of May.

The province continues to predict flood levels south of the city, in the Red River Valley, to be equal to 2009 levels.

The Red River Floodway diverts part of the Red River's flow around the east side of Winnipeg from an inlet near St. Norbert to an outlet near Lockport. (Karl Musser/Wikimedia Commons)

Slightly lower levels are expected inside the city of Winnipeg with the use of the floodway — a 47-kilometre-long floodway channel diverts part of the Red River's flow around the east side of Winnipeg, from an inlet near St. Norbert to an outlet near Lockport.

The floodway is likely to go into operation this week, according to government officials.

Inside Winnipeg, the river levels at the James Avenue pumping station could reach 20.5 feet.

The peak was 22.5 feet in 2009, the second highest flood on the Red since the floodway was completed in 1968.

The Red River was at 12.46 feet James at 8:45 a.m. on Monday. Levels are available online at City of Winnipeg – River Levels and updated in real time every 10 minutes.