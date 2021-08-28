Mini donuts and rides return at Winnipeg's Red River Ex after 2 year hiatus due to pandemic

After two years of no rides, no games and no mini doughnuts, Winnipeg's Red River Exhibition is back, and despite some rain, David McPherson couldn't be happier.

His favourite part: "The food, the sounds, the smells, everything."

McPherson drove two hours on Friday to get to the festival from Peguis, Man.

"We sure missed it this summer, so it's a good change."

Just like everybody else at the festival, McPherson is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Everyone must show proof they're vaccinated to get in, and and children under 12 can go with a fully vaccinated person.

David McPherson drove two hours to get to the Red River Exhibition on Friday and didn't let a little rain get in the way of enjoying his time there. (Travis Golby/CBC)

That sits well with him.

"I thought it was right on. All our kids are vaccinated and so is everyone else here, so it's pretty safe to mingle a little bit, and at the same time keep your distance," McPherson said.

The annual fair was rescheduled to Aug. 27-Sept. 6 from its normal dates at the end of June, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A person picks out a prize at the Red River Exhibition on Friday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Staff are relieved the Ex is back, says Garth Rogerson, the CEO of Red River Exhibition Association.

"[It's been] extremely challenging, not being able to open. Our organization is is built on having fairs, and so not being able to do that was devastating to us," he said.

"I'm exhausted right now, but this is the excited kind of exhausted of doing the things that we love to do."

In previous years, Rogerson said the Ex hosted an Indiana-based travelling carnival, but because of border restrictions, staff scoured the province looking for local talent to feature.

The rides are back! The Red River Exhibition has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"We have four stages going … so it's constant band after band all day long. So there's just a wide variety of entertainment," he said, adding that there's also a dog show as well as people dressed up as princesses and super heroes moving around the fair grounds.

"We're very excited to see that once again, because these bands haven't performed in almost two years. So it's going to be interesting and it's going to be fun. The level of talent in Manitoba is incredible."

On Sept. 3, the Ex is hosting an Indigenous day, featuring Indigenous musicians all day long.

Sharon Szabo hasn't been to the Red River Exhibition in 16 years. The Ex runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6, but visitors must show proof of vaccination to enter. Children under 12 who aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Sharon Szabo hasn't been to the Ex for 16 years, but said she was happy to be there.

"It's still got the same sort of sense with the rides, the food and the fun," she said.

The school worker said it doesn't bother her at all to show her vaccine card and spend time in a place that's safe.

Meanwhile, Ishani Bave brought her young son for his first ride at the Ex and is happy for the vaccine requirements.

"It's nice because of the people's safety. That's a good idea," she said.