Person rushed to hospital in critical condition after incident at Red River Ex

One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after an incident at the Red River Ex in Winnipeg on Monday night, police say.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. and there are several suspects in custody, Winnipeg police said.

Police would not confirm the nature of the incident or how the person was injured.

An area near a washroom at the grounds was taped off and police were on scene when CBC News arrived.

Garth Rogerson, CEO of the Red River Exhibition Association, said he and his team did not have full details of what happened.

Police were outside a washroom at the Red River Exhibition grounds Monday night investigating an incident that sent one person to hospital in critical condition. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

He said in-house emergency services paramedics at the exhibition were on the scene attending to the victim "within seconds," followed closely by police and city fire paramedic services.

"Sometime these things happen but we plan, and plan and plan for that, and the systems that we put in place work, and so while it was a very unfortunate incident, we did everything we could to have a positive end result," he said.

"We will certainly be expanding our already very heavy security presence to ensure public safety, but at this point it appears to be a isolated incident."