Attention Red River Co-op members: your cheques are in the mail.

The Winnipeg-based Co-op says members are getting back more than ever before: 233,000 cheques totalling $35.7 million.

Members will get back about nine cents per litre of gas they purchased in 2018, plus two per cent on food purchased and five per cent on the full price of pharmacy purchases.

The total allocation to members is $41.1 million, but some of that will stay in equity. Members over the age of 65 can apply to get 100 per cent of it back.

"Due to exceptional market conditions in the energy sector and positive sales growth in our food and pharmacy businesses in 2018, Red River Co-op is thrilled to return $41.1 million in profits to our members," said Red River Co-op CEO Doug Wiebe, in a release. "As a cooperative, we are proud to be a different kind of business that shares profits with our members, ensuring the money stays in the communities we serve and enriching those communities."

In 2018, the Co-op added three new food stores in Lorette, Selkirk and Stonewall. The renovated Grant Park food store will be unveiled this spring.