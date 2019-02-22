Attention Red River Co-op members: Your cheques are in the mail
Members getting back 9 cents/litre on gas bought in 2018
Attention Red River Co-op members: your cheques are in the mail.
The Winnipeg-based Co-op says members are getting back more than ever before: 233,000 cheques totalling $35.7 million.
Members will get back about nine cents per litre of gas they purchased in 2018, plus two per cent on food purchased and five per cent on the full price of pharmacy purchases.
The total allocation to members is $41.1 million, but some of that will stay in equity. Members over the age of 65 can apply to get 100 per cent of it back.
"Due to exceptional market conditions in the energy sector and positive sales growth in our food and pharmacy businesses in 2018, Red River Co-op is thrilled to return $41.1 million in profits to our members," said Red River Co-op CEO Doug Wiebe, in a release. "As a cooperative, we are proud to be a different kind of business that shares profits with our members, ensuring the money stays in the communities we serve and enriching those communities."
In 2018, the Co-op added three new food stores in Lorette, Selkirk and Stonewall. The renovated Grant Park food store will be unveiled this spring.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.