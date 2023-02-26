'A chance to see their future': Kids learn about 3D printing, robotics at Red River College bootcamp

Kids in middle school were busy learning about 3D printing, manufacturing and robotics at Red River College on Saturday.

Students in grade 7 and 8 took part in the Gene Haas manufacturing bootcamps , alongside their parents, to learn how to create things with technology and consider future careers in engineering and manufacturing. The full-day bootcamp had thirty-six participants in total.

"I think the program's really fun. It's fun while you're learning at the same time. It can help you learn to manufacture for a future job you could have," Johnathan Fatimehin told CBC.

While Johnathan is considering a career in engineering, he said it was also just great to spend time and learn with his dad.

David Fatimehin said it was fun and exciting to learn how things like video games or programming a robot could be a future career for his son.

"As a father, I'm jealous, but I'm enjoying it also," he laughed.

'A chance to see their future'

Daniel Wiens, a manufacturing instructor at Red River College, said there's a hope that the bootcamps will continue beyond the five sessions offered this year, which are all fully-booked.

"There's definitely an eagerness to learn these things and see these manufacturing processes, so I'm very excited to have these events here at the college and show this technology to youth."

Attendees learned how to manipulate drawings and 3D designs, he said, and they all went home with parts that they made.

"It's really neat and gives the kids a chance to see their future and stuff they're going to be walking into," Glen Cairns told CBC. He said he took his son Justin to the bootcamp to "see some very neat pieces of machinery."

The bootcamps give kids an idea of the trades they may want to pursue, said Cairns, which is a head start.

Glen Cairns took his son, Justin, to the bootcamp so they could gain an early idea of what career path he'd like to take. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

He said he would absolutely recommend the bootcamps to everyone.

"Anybody who could get in, should get in."

