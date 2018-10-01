Classes cancelled at Red River College's Notre Dame campus due to power outage
Red River College students at the school's Notre Dame campus have been sent home for the day because of a power outage.
Classes will resume Tuesday
As of 12:15 p.m., outages were affecting about 1,500 people across Winnipeg, including close to 400 near Red River College.
Manitoba Hydro will need an "extended period of time" to fix the issue, so the college has cancelled classes for the rest of the day, a news release says.
Classes are expected to resume Tuesday. The college's other campuses are still open.
