Red River College adds polytechnic to name as part of rebranding

Manitoba's largest college has adopted a new name to better reflect what it sees as its unique role in the province's education system.

Red River College has added the word polytechnic to its title, becoming Red River College Polytechnic, or RRC Polytech.

"The term polytechnic is used around the world to identify institutions who focus on strategic workforce development, applied research, and offer a variety of credentials from micro-credentials to bachelor degrees," the college said in a news release Tuesday.

The name change reflects the college's plan to modernize its apprenticeships and expand in areas closely associated with polytechnical education, such as applied research and hands-on learning leading directly into work, the college said.

The college announced the name change as part of the unveiling of its new five-year strategic plan for 2022-26.

The plan outlines three priority areas for the college: transforming learning models to meet emerging needs; committing to truth and reconciliation with Indigenous people; and deepening partnerships with businesses and communities.