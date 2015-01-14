Red River College instructor charged with possessing, distributing child porn

A Red River College instructor has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography and placed on immediate leave by his employer.

Douglas Alex Kuluk, 52, was charged after police executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the city's Leila North neighbourhood. Police said Kuluk was still in custody on Friday.

Kuluk worked at the Notre Dame campus of the college as an instructor in the business administration program.

A spokesperson for the college said they were made aware of the charges on Friday and placed Kuluk on leave immediately.

"We take this very seriously and will provide whatever is required to assist the Winnipeg Police Service with their investigation," the spokesperson said in an email.

The investigation by the internet child exploitation unit began in April after police learned an individual in Winnipeg had distributed images of child pornography.