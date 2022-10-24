Red River College Notre Dame campus closed Monday morning due to hydro outage
The Notre Dame campus at Red River College is closed Monday morning due to a hydro power outage, the college says.
Classes and services expected to reopen around noon
The Notre Dame campus at Red River College is closed Monday morning due to a hydro power outage, the college says.
All on-campus classes and services are cancelled at the Notre Dame campus due to the outage, the college wrote in an email to CBC.
The Notre Dame campus is expected to resume its regular operations at noon.
All other campuses remain open, the college said. Updates, if needed, will be shared through the college's website, email and social media.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?