Red River College Notre Dame campus closed Monday morning due to hydro outage

The Notre Dame campus at Red River College is closed Monday morning due to a hydro power outage, the college says.

All on-campus classes and services are cancelled at the Notre Dame campus due to the outage, the college wrote in an email to CBC.

The Notre Dame campus is expected to resume its regular operations at noon.

All other campuses remain open, the college said. Updates, if needed, will be shared through the college's website, email and social media.

