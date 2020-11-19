Red River College to train students for supervised work in personal care homes

Staff at personal care homes in Manitoba could soon get some extra help with tasks like observing residents, providing companionship and stocking supplies.

The Manitoba government is partnering with Red River College on a condensed training program that could see the first group of students working as uncertified health-care aides in care homes as early as Dec. 8.

"Ensuring the appropriate care and support is available to residents of Manitoba personal care homes is a top priority as we see the strain that COVID-19 is placing on [the] personal care home workforce," Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a news release.

"We must do everything possible to ensure we have staff … to support the care needs of residents in our long-term care homes. This requires an immediate increase in the available workforce and this new training program addresses this goal."

The course will be free for students who commit to work in a personal care home for three months after they finish the program. The week-long program will include five days of theory online and two days of in-person skills education, the release says.

Students selected to work in care homes will be given appropriate personal protective equipment for the setting they'll work in, the release says. They will support members of the home's resident care team, and work under the general supervision of a manager or nursing supervisor.

The announcement marks the second time in just over a month the college announced it would create a program to help its students fill health-care needs during the pandemic. In October, it announced it would train students and other health-care workers to do nasal swabs, in an effort to increase capacity at COVID-19 test sites across Manitoba.

"I am proud of what we've been able to accomplish to [aid] in our provincial response, and I want to commend our staff, faculty and instructors for continuing to step up and support our communities," Fred Meier, president and CEO of Red River College, said in the release.

The new "micro-credential," a transferrable certification showing that students have mastered a particular skill or set of skills, will initially be offered in Winnipeg, Selkirk, Steinbach, Winkler and Portage la Prairie starting Nov. 30. Opportunities to offer the course in other rural and northern Manitoba communities are also being explored, the release says.

The program is for students who are over 18 and have at least a Grade 10 education, though they don't need to have experience in direct care, the release says.

Students in their first or second year of a health sciences faculty or program can also apply to work as uncertified health-care aides without the need for additional education. Those students will be hired directly into the COVID-19 casual pool and assigned to a care home, the release said.

Students interested in participating need to apply to the COVID-19 casual pool and choose the location where they want to do their training.