Winnipeg's AIDS Walk returns with new name, new events

It might have a new name but working to end the stigma against those living with AIDS/HIV remains the focus for this year's newly dubbed Red Ribbon Walk & Run.

The annual fundraiser, previously known as the AIDS Walk, kicks off Sunday morning at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park.

"There's a lot of myths out there about HIV," said Teri Stevens, a community engagement coordinator at Nine Circles Community Health Centre and one of the organizers of the event.

"One thing we hear from our clients and other people living with HIV is that they experience a lot of stigma and discrimination."

"So awareness and education is a big piece of pushing back against that."

Now in its 16th year, the Red Ribbon Walk & Run raises money for Nine Circle's programs and services including its food bank, support groups, and assistance fund for those living with HIV.

Money will also help Nine Circle's ongoing anti-stigma campaigns.

Stevens said organizers decided to change the name this year after a national office that had helped to organize the Winnipeg walk lost funding and had to end their involvement.

"We saw it as an opportunity to re-brand the event and give it new life," she said.

And it's not just a new name this time around.

This year's fundraiser will also include a 5K run for the first time, as well as the two kilometre walk that's been a part of the fundraiser since the beginning.

Last year's event was held at Central Park. This year marks the first time the walk and run will kick off at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park. (Submitted by Shandi Strong)

Organizers hope the new component will help to bring out more people to the event.

"There's a large running community in this city that we're hoping to tap into some of those people who like to come out and run," Stevens said.

"Part of the event is fundraising and part of it is also awareness raising, so expanding the number of people... will increase awareness and hopefully increase donations."

As many as 300 people are expected to take part this year and organizers hope to raise $30,000.

Both individuals and teams collect pledges to raise money, but direct donations can also be made through the Nine Circles Community Health Centre website.

The walk and run, which gets started at 9:30 a.m., will include music and entertainment, a barbecue as well as a costume contest and scavenger hunt and education sessions about sexual health topics like HIV and STI prevention.

The event is open to everyone including those who aren't taking part in the run or walk but still want to show support, says Stevens.

"There's a lot of isolation that people experience when they're diagnosed, so just to have people come out means a lot to people who are living with HIV at the event," she said.

"From the feedback that we get from our clients, going out to the walk, or the walk and run as the case is this year, it's great to see so many people come out and support people living with HIV in our province."

More from CBC Manitoba:

