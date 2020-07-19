Northern Ontario family reunites after 5 months apart due to pandemic

A family from Northwestern Ontario has been reunited after being separated five months due to travel restrictions in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On Sunday afternoon, Ashley-Bree Nason's husband and two kids arrived in Winnipeg from Saba, a Caribbean Island that's part of the Netherlands.

As she saw them walk through the International Arrivals gate, Nason ran toward them, pulling her sons in for a big hug, saying "I love you" through tears.

"I feel grateful, that's how I feel," she told CBC News afterwards.

Ashley-Bree Nason hugged her sons close when they were reunited on Sunday. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

She and her husband, Chad Hassel, met 10 years ago when Nason was working in the Caribbean. Their two children, eight-year-old Hogan and seven-year-old Miles, were born there, and Hassel has been living there so he can work while he waits to get sponsorship to move to Canada.

Nason, who lives in Red Lake, Ont., had taken her boys to Saba in March to visit their dad. The boys were supposed to stay for a couple of months but they arrived right around the time the pandemic hit, and only Nason had a flight booked home.

"They certainly weren't intended to stay this long," she said.

The federal government issued an advisory in mid-March against all non-essential international travel, to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Canadians were urged to return home at the time, and many have struggled to find flights or meet criteria to enter the country.

"Ever since I got home in March I've just been doing my best to get them back here," Nason said.

Ashley-Bree Nason, left, her sons Hogan and Miles, and her husband Chad Hassell, right, were reunited Sunday afternoon after five months apart due to the pandemic. (Submitted by Ashley-Bree Nason)

The children are Canadian citizens but Hassel holds a Dutch passport. At first, he was not going to be allowed to come to Canada with the kids, but Nason appealed to her local Member of Parliament, Eric Melillo for help.

"It's just been a really difficult process because they're minors … they couldn't travel alone," she said about her sons.

Melillo's office then contacted Global Affairs and worked to bring Hassel back with the boys. It also helped that Canada loosened restrictions last month on who can enter the country, which eased the way for spouses and dependents of Canadian citizens.

Nason's husband and two sons began their journey home on Friday, taking five planes to make it to Winnipeg before heading to Red Lake Ont. by car. (Submitted by Ashley-Bree Nason)

"I've been emailing and phoning people since COVID hit and it's just taken this amount of time for me to get my babies back, so I'm pretty excited," Nason said.

"I am so extremely grateful. It's taken so much work and there's been so many moving parts to make this happen, and I'm so full of gratitude."

Hassell and the kids flew on a U.S. repatriation flight. They had to take five planes to eventually reach Winnipeg, before preparing for a five-hour drive back to the family home.

Nason says the one thing that made her feel better is knowing her children were in a safe place in Saba during the pandemic. (Submitted by Ashley-Bree Nason)

"We are following the government guidelines, two weeks of isolation absolutely," said Nason. "That's where I will be cuddling my kids."

The past few months have been hard, lonely, and scary for everyone, she said.

"Every time I've talked to them for the last three weeks they've missed home so much, it was so heartbreaking for me."

When asked what they want to do now that they're back in Canada, Miles said, "I'm so tired. I just want to get home."