3 Red Cross nurses to stay 2 more weeks at HSC in Winnipeg to help with COVID-19

A trio of Red Cross nurses will continue to work at Manitoba's largest hospital for an extra two weeks, after a request from the provincial government.

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced Ottawa will continue to deploy resources to help Manitoba manage COVID-19 outbreaks, in a tweet late Tuesday afternoon.

The move is in response to a Feb. 24 request from the province for federal assistance, which was approved Tuesday.

According to a provincial spokesperson, the three Red Cross nurses have been working at Health Sciences Centre, where they will continue to offer support until March 14.

Our health care system is still feeling the strain of COVID-19. In response to a Request for Federal Assistance from <a href="https://twitter.com/MBGov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MBGov</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/redcrosscan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@redcrosscan</a> personnel will deploy to help manage COVID-19 outbreaks in the province. —@BillBlair

Jason Small, a Red Cross spokesperson, said this is an extension of an agreement made in late-December to provide nurses to HSC to alleviate the stress on staff due to COVID-19.

"We're coming to the end of [the agreement], so they've now extended it to the middle of March," Small told CBC News.

The province's COVID-19 case counts and hospitalization numbers are trending down, but intensive care units and acute care centres are still a few weeks behind those trends, the provincial spokesperson said in an email.

The initial request for federal aid was made Dec. 20, Blair's press secretary Annie Cullinan said in a statement.

Since January 2020, Ottawa as approved over 170 requests for federal assistance, including eight in Manitoba.