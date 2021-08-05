U of Winnipeg shelter could take hundreds of wildfire evacuees if needed: Red Cross

The Red Cross is planning ahead for a potential increase in the number of wildfire evacuees coming to Winnipeg.

A shelter at the University of Winnipeg's Axworthy Health and RecPlex facility is currently ready to go if the number of evacuees exceeds the hotel space available, said Jason Small, the Canadian Red Cross's senior communications manager for Manitoba and Nunavut.

"The shelter is currently not operational and is not needed at the moment," Small said Thursday, and the hope is that it won't be needed.

"We've not actually used … this facility before. We had set up once. We didn't need it then, and I'm really hoping [for] the same at this time."

The space at the university was set up as a potential shelter during Manitoba's October 2019 snowstorm, which forced more than 3,300 evacuees out of at least 10 communities. The Red Cross was able to shelter evacuees at the existing shelter at the RBC Convention Centre.

The space now has about 280 cots set up right now, with the potential to hold about 500 to 600 people, he said.

"This is not ideal. Shelters are never ideal," said Small.

If the shelter is needed, families will be grouped together and will be spaced out two metres from others to allow for the recommended physical distancing, Small said. (Renée Lilley/CBC)

Wildfires are still ravaging First Nations communities in the province.

Small said the Red Cross is currently supporting evacuees from five First Nations: Pauingassi, Little Grand Rapids, Tataskweyak (also known as Split Lake), Berens River and Bloodvein.

The agency was supporting more last month, but residents from Red Sucker Lake First Nation and York Factory First Nation have been able to return to their homes.

As of Tuesday last week, Indigenous Services Canada said it was providing support for more than 3,000 registered evacuees through the Canadian Red Cross and community-led evacuations.

Mental health supports available

The U of W shelter has access to shower and bathroom facilities. If it's used, families will be grouped together and will be spaced out two metres from others to allow for the recommended physical distancing, Small said. Children would have their own cot and cribs would be provided for infants.

The Red Cross also has a team that works to provide mental health supports for evacuees while they stay in Winnipeg or Brandon, Small said.

"We also work with First Nations organizations and other partners to provide various mental health supports and referrals if need be. We also work very closely with chief and council of each nation to make sure they're getting support to their members."

When using a community space as a shelter, Small says there are curfews put in place.

"In the past with shelters, the shelter had very few people staying there. It was mostly used for other supplies or recreation facilities and wasn't needed as much for beds.

"That's our hope with this situation. To us, this is the last option."