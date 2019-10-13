Red Cross opens emergency shelter in wake of 'catastrophic' snowstorm

People living in First Nations in southern Manitoba are leaving their homes after a snowstorm left thousands without power.

Erynn Moar, from Lake Manitoba First Nation, got into Winnipeg Saturday night with her three children. She's been staying at a hotel while she waits for the power to come back on.

"All of a sudden it just hit hard," she said, talking about the wind that ripped through the community this weekend.

Moar is one of approximately 5,000 people affected by the storm, according to the province. At least nine First Nations in the southern half of Manitoba have declared states of emergency because of hydro outages. Others are asking for assistance and preparing for the worst.

"We tried to ride it out," Moar said. "I have smaller three children. We rode it out for two days and we were cold. We were basically just staying under blankets to stay warm."

Moar said she drove into Ashern, Man. to get gas to power generators but everything was closed.

"That's as far as we got, and it's catastrophic," she said. "Some of the hydro poles are as tall as me, they're snapped right in half... I've never seen anything like that."

Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers are still without power after a snowstorm pummelled the southern half of the province. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro) Volunteers from the Red Cross set up cots for evacuees to sleep on at the RBC Convention Centre. People from 11 Manitoba First Nations have been approved by the federal government to receive assistance. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Emergency shelter open

Meanwhile, Canadian Red Cross is opening up Winnipeg's RBC Convention Centre to people from up to 11 Manitoba First Nations who are without power.

Officials said it is preparing to accommodate around 1,000 evacuees.

The response is part of an agreement between the Canadian Red Cross and the federal government to provide disaster assistance to First Nations in Manitoba, including:

Little Saskatchewan First Nation

Pinaymootang First Nation

Lake Manitoba First Nation

Peguis First Nation

Dauphin River First Nation

Lake St. Martin First Nation

Dakota Tipi First Nation

Long Plain First Nation

Dakota Plains First Nation

Sandy Bay First Nation

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-sipi First Nation

The Red Cross was approved to care for evacuees from all of the communities, but it's not sure if evacuees from each of the communities will be staying in the emergency shelter.

The decision to evacuate was made by each First Nation's in consultation with the federal government.

A shelter is required because the number of evacuees outnumbers the number of available hotel rooms in the city.