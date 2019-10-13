Red Cross opens emergency shelter in wake of 'catastrophic' snowstorm
The RBC Convention Centre is set up to accommodate around 1,000 evacuees, Red Cross says
People living in First Nations in southern Manitoba are leaving their homes after a snowstorm left thousands without power.
Erynn Moar, from Lake Manitoba First Nation, got into Winnipeg Saturday night with her three children. She's been staying at a hotel while she waits for the power to come back on.
"All of a sudden it just hit hard," she said, talking about the wind that ripped through the community this weekend.
Moar is one of approximately 5,000 people affected by the storm, according to the province. At least nine First Nations in the southern half of Manitoba have declared states of emergency because of hydro outages. Others are asking for assistance and preparing for the worst.
"We tried to ride it out," Moar said. "I have smaller three children. We rode it out for two days and we were cold. We were basically just staying under blankets to stay warm."
Moar said she drove into Ashern, Man. to get gas to power generators but everything was closed.
"That's as far as we got, and it's catastrophic," she said. "Some of the hydro poles are as tall as me, they're snapped right in half... I've never seen anything like that."
Emergency shelter open
Meanwhile, Canadian Red Cross is opening up Winnipeg's RBC Convention Centre to people from up to 11 Manitoba First Nations who are without power.
Officials said it is preparing to accommodate around 1,000 evacuees.
The response is part of an agreement between the Canadian Red Cross and the federal government to provide disaster assistance to First Nations in Manitoba, including:
- Little Saskatchewan First Nation
- Pinaymootang First Nation
- Lake Manitoba First Nation
- Peguis First Nation
- Dauphin River First Nation
- Lake St. Martin First Nation
- Dakota Tipi First Nation
- Long Plain First Nation
- Dakota Plains First Nation
- Sandy Bay First Nation
- O-Chi-Chak-Ko-sipi First Nation
The Red Cross was approved to care for evacuees from all of the communities, but it's not sure if evacuees from each of the communities will be staying in the emergency shelter.
The decision to evacuate was made by each First Nation's in consultation with the federal government.
A shelter is required because the number of evacuees outnumbers the number of available hotel rooms in the city.
With files from Erin Brohman and Ian Froese