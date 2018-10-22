'Recycle Everywhere' beverage container stats dropped from consultant report, citing lack of transparency

Manitoba's "Recycle Everywhere" campaign may be, well, everywhere, but a consultant says it's not clear how many containers are being recycled as a result.

The Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association — tasked with reducing the number of single-use beverage containers that end up in Manitoba landfills — is behind the ubiquitous promotions. They say 70 per cent of beverage containers in Manitoba were recycled in 2016, just shy of the 75% target mandated by the provincial government.

The principal author of CM Consulting's recycling report, Clarissa Morawski chose excluded Manitoba's beverage container recovery statistics over a lack of 'transparency.' (Submitted by CM Consulting Inc.) However, a national report by a recycling consultant published earlier this month outright excluded Manitoba's beverage container data over what it says is a lack of transparency.

"Due to lack of transparency, granularity and methods and analysis behind the rate, as well as lack of transparency regarding audits, we made a decision to omit Manitoba data from this years' report because we have no reason to believe the numbers that have been officially reported by the producers," states the biannual report by CM Consulting Inc.

The report's principal author said the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA) — a not-for-profit organization, funded by industry and tasked with facilitating away-from-home recycling in the province — has not been forthcoming with releasing the full details about how they derive their final bottle recovery numbers.

"All we're saying is that we haven't been given access to all of the underlying data to support the claims being made in Manitoba," says Clarissa Morawski, principal at CM.

Measuring performance more complicated in Manitoba

All provinces except Ontario and Manitoba have deposit return programs for most single-use, non-alcoholic beverage containers.

Manitobans are used to carting their beer bottles and cans back to the vendor for a refund, but most other Canadians do the same thing for pop bottles, soda cans, glass bottles and, in some cases, milk containers.

In a deposit return system, calculating recovery rates is as simple as dividing the number of bottles returned at depots by the number of bottles sold into the market.

Packed beverage containers ready for shipping, as shown on the industry-funded Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba website. (stewardshipmanitoba.org) But in Manitoba, where beverage containers are commingled into blue bins along with every other recyclable material, calculating the beverage container recovery rates are done of the basis of weight and as a result requires complex statistical wrangling.

Ultimately, the CBCRA is dividing the total weights-worth of recovered qualifying beverage containers by the total reported weight of bottles sold into the market.

However, the entire calculation relies on a series of assumptions and decisions such as whether to include the weight of bottle caps and labels in the initial weights as the product enters the market and how to adjust the recovered weights at the recycling plant to account for contaminants such as leftover liquid, lemons slices and rocks shoved into the container.

The final recovered amounts are derived by extrapolating the results of a few dozen annual recycling composition audits and applying it to the total volume of recyclables generated in the province.

Performance claims not verifiable

CM Consulting says that given all the variables required to derive a final number, their team lacks the necessary details to verify the performance claims being made by the beverage industry-funded group.

"I would say for the most part, they are not willing to disclose a lot of the key figures sort of under the veil of 'proprietary data,'" said Morawski.

Calvin Lakhan, a post-doctoral researcher in waste management at York University in Toronto, reviewed the CBCRA's reporting and agrees too little information is known to verify the claims.

"Depending on the different variables that you use, you can arrive at very different numbers which once again points to the summit of skepticism surrounding the results," says Lakhan.

"There hasn't been a lot of internal pressure from within Manitoba to question those numbers. In a lot of instances it's actually championed — 'hey we're doing so much better than Ontario ... our recovery rates are 70 per cent while yours are languishing in the 40s' ... The question is: is that 70 per cent really accurate?" he says.

CBC News requested detailed audit figures by material type from the CBCRA, but have not received confirmation if the information would be made available at press time.

Methodology is sound: CBCRA

The executive director for the CBCRA, Ken Friesen, says performance reports are verified by a 3rd-party auditor. (CBCRA website) In response to CM Consulting's report, the CBCRA said they are disappointed and confused by the decision to omit their performance results.

"We spent quite some time, walking through the methodology and providing that to them, we actually provide the same level of information and data that other jurisdictions across Canada do," said the executive director for the CBCRA, Ken Friesen.

Friesen also says each year Pricewaterhouse Coopers is tasked with reviewing and signing off on their work.

"They check calculations, were involved in the review of the methodology in its early stages and critiqued it with corresponding amendments made. Their role continues to be to examine the data and ensure the methodology has been followed each year," he said.

In a written statement, the Manitoba's Sustainable Development department did not express concern over the omission of Manitoba data since the results were verified by an auditor.

The Ontario Beer Stores annual report contains a complete breakdown of audit procedures undertaken by their auditor, also Pricewaterhouse Coopers. The CBCRA did not provide a specific breakdown of Pricewaterhouse's audit process, but says it thoroughly reviews the how the numbers are derived.

CM Consulting's report is funded by a collection of industry players including the Alberta and Quebec governments and private companies that manufacture sorting equipment for recycled materials.

The CBCRA says their 2017 performance numbers will be released in the coming weeks.

Description of the CBCRA's methodology