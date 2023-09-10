Winnipeggers celebrate Recovery Day, look toward future of addictions resources

Hundreds gathered at The Forks Sunday to celebrate Recovery Day in Winnipeg, while also making a push for increased addictions and mental health resources ahead of the upcoming provincial election.

Recovery Day is a national movement committed to mobilizing and organizing Canadians in recovery from addiction and addiction-related problems, the event website says.

The celebration at The Forks brought together friends and families and included resource tents, musicians and food trucks, all in the name of having a positive celebration of recovery and breaking down stigma around mental health and addictions.

"Recovery was anonymous for a number of years and I think we need to have a voice now to show that recovery is attainable and sustainable," said Ian Rabb, the co-chair of Recovery Day Winnipeg.

Rabb said a priority in the upcoming election is creating what he called a "non-polarized, continuous spectrum of care." He said resources could be increased in a few areas, such as having clinics that are open seven days a week, more points where people can find sustainable recovery options and also the need for more recovery beds.

Ian Rabb is the co-chair of Recovery Day Winnipeg. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Rabb also said there might be a need for a safe consumption site if it's managed appropriately. He said in other provinces and countries "often there's not services available" to people who go to the locations.

The Manitoba Liberal Party recently said it would support a supervised consumption site and mobile overdose prevention sites if elected, with the goal of connecting people to support and treatment if elected this fall.

Prior to the beginning of the election campaign, Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said an NDP government would support groups such as Sunshine House as well as at least one supervised consumption site. Manitoba currently does not have one.

While in office, the Progressive Conservative party said they wouldn't support one.

"I'm hoping that, for once, that governments hear that they should listen to the people that are experienced and that have lived on the street, and been on the street and been doing this a long time, because we can give them direction and they can learn from it," Rabb said.

Manitoba is the only province west of the Maritimes without a supervised safe consumption site.

Ian MacDonald has battled addiction and is in recovery. He said from his personal experience, a safe consumption site could go a long way.

"While I don't need them anymore, safe injection sites save lives," he said. "Bottom line, I'm a recovering fentanyl user and I've had over 30 friends of mine overdose and die because of that, including my fiancée, and street father of mine."

"It's so important because it saves so [many] lives, having that supervision to prevent overdoses is, I think ... the number one priority."

Ian MacDonald says having a safe consumption site in Manitoba could go a long way. He also says it's important to not judge people for their addictions. (Darin Morash/CBC)

MacDonald also said making sure treatment centres have resources so they can provide people the opportunity to "get out of the problem and into a better life" is also important.

"A little bit of kindness goes such a long way and it can help someone get into a position where they're actually better off and ready to recover," he said.

"Just humanizing people on the streets and not judging them for their addictions."

Rabb said he hopes the Recovery Day effort in the city can grow to the point where thousands will attend the event and even inspire those who may never have considered recovery to seek out support.

He called the day remarkable and looks forward to its growth.

"This shows that people and families can recover together and gives people hope," he said. "Some of them might be waking through here that never thought about recovery and there's all the resource tents and there's all the people that we're celebrating that are doing really well.