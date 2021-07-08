Records exist then don't: Manitoba slammed for refusing freedom of information request

The Manitoba government is being accused of flouting the law after repeated attempts to find out who may be running government Twitter accounts came to nothing.

The province failed to explain why it initially claimed such records existed but couldn't be disclosed, and then later said no records exist, Manitoba's ombudsman said.

"The public body has not taken the opportunities provided to share information in support of [its] access decisions or searches for responsive records," ombudsman Jill Perron wrote in her report.

The ombudsman handles many complaints of refused access.

In 2020, the most recent year for which such information is available, 42 per cent of all Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act complaints were about government departments and other public bodies allegedly keeping records private (not every complaint is substantiated).

Kevin Walby, director of the Centre for Access to Information and Justice at the University of Winnipeg and a 20-year veteran of filing freedom of information requests to access records, said attempts to stonewall information requests suggest the government isn't transparent.

'Pattern of obfuscation'

"It's a problem more generally, because I think it speaks to a pattern of obfuscation, of secrecy that we've seen with this government and, frankly, with a lot of governments across Canada," he said.

In this example, an initial freedom of information request was filed by the NDP in October 2020 for a list of Twitter accounts operated by two senior members of Brian Pallister's staff.

The party told CBC News it was interested in knowing whether the Twitter activity of Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin was sometimes handled by political actors.

The request was initially refused by Manitoba's executive council under a section of Manitoba's Freedom of Information Act that says "disclosure could reasonably be expected to harm or threaten the security of any property or system."

After the ombudsman requested more information, the public body responded with a new decision. It now said the two individuals, who had roles in communications, did not operate any Twitter accounts and, thus, no list of accounts existed.

The ombudsman, however, wasn't satisfied, saying the government did not provide evidence as to how it reached its new decision, nor why it now says that records do not exist.

In April 2021, the ombudsman sought more evidence, but the government's response did not answer the independent office's various demands.

A followup request from the ombudsman that August was never returned.

It led the ombudsman to write, in a decision this April, that the province refused access and "did not fulfil its duty to respond accurately to the applicant's access request." The decision was provided to the NDP, which shared a copy with CBC News.

Put simply, the government isn't following the law, Walby said.

Governments have a responsibility to respond completely to freedom of information requests, he said.

"This finding by the ombudsperson is really important because it lays it all out. It's very clear," he said.

"Anyone reading this in government or anyone reading this who is a student of government or who believes in government should be ashamed, because these are very clear details on a broken freedom of information system."

Call out government

He finds the province sometimes applies an "over-broad application" of sections of the Freedom of Information Act that forbid information from being disclosed.

"A lot of times they're kind of trying to see if we'll call their bluff, right?" he said.

The Progressive Conservative government recently passed legislation that extends the time public bodies have to respond to requests, which Walby called an amendment that does not benefit the users of the system.

Malaya Marcelino, the NDP MLA for Notre Dame, accused the government of being secretive.

"It is very troubling that this government is consistently trying to sweep these rules under the rug and hiding information," she said. "This is not a good look and this is not the right way to lead our province."

NDP MLA Malaya Marcelino accuses the government of flouting the law by ignoring the complaints of the ombudsman. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

The government denied responsibility.

"As this request was made previous to this administration, we have only been made aware of it today. We are prepared to fully co-operate with the ombudsman on any investigation they may wish to pursue on this matter," the spokesperson said in an email Friday, despite the same government being in power throughout the time period, albeit with a new premier and inner circle now.

Walby said Manitoba's ombudsman should have the power to compel departments or government agencies to release information, which is the case in other jurisdictions.

He said he's seen governments of all stripes become less transparent over his 20 years of filing requests.