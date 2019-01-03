'Dangerous' Winnipeg-area real estate agent accused of assaulting woman

RCMP have issued a Manitoba-wide arrest warrant for a Winnipeg-area real estate agent they call "dangerous and unpredictable."

Brett Poncelet, 40, is wanted for allegedly assaulting and threatening a woman at a home in La Salle, a community just south of Winnipeg, on Dec. 20.

He's also wanted on charges of operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

Police were called just after 5 a.m. that day after Poncelet left the home and drove off. Officers spotted his vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but it sped away.

There was a brief chase before the RCMP called it off.

"Safety is always our number 1 concern when it comes to this type of situation — the safety of the suspect, the others on the road and our officers," RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said.

"When it became clear that the suspect was not stopping, the police car was pulled over, lights and siren turned off, then the vehicle turned around and the officer returned to the residence in La Salle to continue to assist in the investigation."

RCMP posted a tweet with Poncelet's photo from his real estate page with Century 21, saying he is "considered dangerous and unpredictable."

He worked with the Century 21 Bachman & Associates office, but is no longer with them as a result of the charges he faces, a spokesperson said.

On his real estate website, Poncelet says he grew up in a family with three brothers on a farm in Saskatchewan and for the last 12 years has called La Salle his home.

He has been licensed as a real estate agent since 2007 and serves the Winnipeg market as well as outlying areas like La Salle, Sanford, Oak Bluff and other surrounding communities, his website says.

It also notes he sponsors the La Salle hockey team and runs the Brett Poncelet Charity Golf Tournament with proceeds going to Easter Seals.

The event has raised over $10,000 to help send kids with disabilities to camp, the website says.