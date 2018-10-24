Réal Cloutier officially named WRHA president

Réal Cloutier has been named the new president of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Cloutier has been the WRHA's interim President and CEO for the last 16 months.

"Réal's success in leading the WRHA through the challenge of consolidating health services while simultaneously improving patient care, such as emergency wait times, is a credit to his leadership capabilities and hard work," said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in a release Wednesday.

"He is an invaluable resource for the region and I have full confidence in his ability to lead as our work continues to deliver better care sooner to all Manitobans."

Before becoming interim president and CEO, Cloutier was the WRHA's vice president and chief operating officer. He is among the first 10 employees who worked at the WRHA when the health authority was created in 1997.

"I am humbled and grateful for the collaboration and contribution of our all our partners, management, staff, physicians, the board and our government for their dedication to making better health care a reality for Winnipeggers today — and for generations to come," Cloutier said in the release.

"I look forward to continuing our work together to realize our vision of the most improved health region in Canada."

