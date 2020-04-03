Regent Superstore closed due to worker testing positive for COVID-19

The Real Canadian Superstore on Regent Avenue West is closed because one of its staff members is a probable positive case of COVID-19.

Though this particular staff member was last in the store 13 days ago on March 22, the store closed immediately for "a deep cleaning," according to a spokesperson from Loblaw Companies, the parent corporation of Real Canadian Superstore. It is expected to reopen Saturday,

In the meantime, store managers will be working with public health investigators to determine which other staff members may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Workers who may have been exposed are currently in isolation and self-monitoring for any symptoms.

A Winnipeg man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions and was in critical condition, became the second person to die in Manitoba from COVID-19, public health officials announced Friday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases is now 182, after health officials identified 15 new cases as of Friday morning. Six of those cases may have stemmed from community transmission.

Nine people are currently in hospital, six of whom are in the intensive care unit.

