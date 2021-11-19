'Feeling super excited': Kids, parents say they're glad to see approval of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

Arianna Penner lights up, her voice swinging to a high, happy inflection, when she recalls hearing the news that Health Canada had approved a COVID-19 vaccine for kids age five to 11.

"I started jumping around and screaming. We were cleaning up supper. Dad was washing dishes and he told us and we started screaming," the 11-year-old from the southern Manitoba city of Steinbach told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Friday.

"I'm feeling super excited."

There are approximately 125,000 children in Manitoba in the five to 11 age group, according to the province. They can now get vaccinated, following Health Canada's approval Friday of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use with kids that young.

Health Canada conducted "a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence" and has determined that the benefits of the vaccine for children outweighs any risks, according to a Friday news release.

It said a clinical trial found the vaccine for kids is more than 90 per cent effective against COVID-19, and no serious side effects were identified.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given in doses one-third the size of those given to those 12 and older.

Although the federal agency's official approval was declared Friday, news it was coming had already leaked out a couple of days earlier, which is when Kyle Penner told his three kids — Arianna, Zachary, 8, and Milo, 5.

"I jumped and screamed around, too," Zachary said with the same timbre in his voice as his sister.

Asked why it is so important to him, he said "because it helps you stay healthy and other people healthy," then added, "and I can go to soccer lessons again."

3 kids ages 5-11 in my house just erupted in joy! They are now jumping around hugging each other yelling “WE’RE GONNA GET VACCINATED!” <a href="https://t.co/foGGmJOLrD">https://t.co/foGGmJOLrD</a> —@kyle_penner

For parents like Kyle Penner, there is relief.

"It's a little bit of a weight lifted off our shoulders and a little less anxiety every time we send them out into the world.

"We're sending our kids to schools in low-vax communities, so we're excited for the personal level of safety," and because being vaccinated means a person is far less likely to transmit the illness even if they catch it, he said.

He's aware vaccines do not guarantee 100 per cent immunity, but research has shown they significantly reduce the chance of severe outcomes if someone does get infected.

"It's a chance for our kids to participate in the global science project to save lives and help serve our community," Penner said.

He is the associate pastor at Grace Mennonite Church in Steinbach, about 50 kilometres south of Winnipeg. That city, as of Friday, had a first-dose vaccine uptake of 68 per cent and second-dose rate of ‎64.9 per cent.

Comparatively, the provincial average is 87.3 per cent with at least one dose and 84.6 per cent with two.

Kyle Penner is the associate pastor at Grace Mennonite Church in Steinbach. He encourages parents who are hesitant to have their kids vaccinated to talk with their family doctor. (Gabrielle Touchette Photography/Province of Manitoba)

"There are some parents who are [hesitant] and that's very legitimate. We understand that we all love our children and want the best for them," Penner said.

"For those parents, I say talk to your doctor. They know what's best for our kids and we trust them with everything else. So let's trust them with this one, too."

Parents and caregivers can book appointments for children starting on Monday at 6 a.m., either online or through the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

The actual times for appointments are still being finalized and will depend on the delivery of the vaccine, which will be offered through doctors' offices, pharmacies, urban Indigenous clinics and pop-up community clinics.

'Excited to move forward,' says dad of 2

Parent Jay Downs says his kids, age nine and 11, will get their doses as soon as possible.

"It feels like it's been on the horizon there for a bit and the fact that it's finally approved, we're just excited to move forward with it and put in our appointments," he said.

"It's a path forward that ultimately will help us all get through this in the safest possible manner. Without a vaccine we're kind of doomed to the ups and downs of the virus and however it mutates," said Downs.

"And from just a health perspective, knowing they have that extra protection against the virus is what you want as a parent."

Jay Downs says being vaccinated and knowing they're protected will be good for his kids' mental health. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Younger children are now making up a greater proportion of the COVID-19 cases in Manitoba because they have not been eligible for vaccines.

Of the province's 1,709 cases in minors since Oct. 1, just over half were among kids aged five to 11, provincial officials said earlier this week.

The public health lead for Manitoba's First Nations pandemic response team says there are now 209 First Nations children and youth, from newborns to age 19, with COVID-19 — and more than 100 of those are in the 0-9 age group.

Many kids in First Nations communities face a higher risk of transmission because of crowded conditions in houses and schools, Dr. Marcia Anderson said Friday.

"Getting needles in arms in First Nations kids is going to bring down those case numbers and ensure they're safely in school for the rest of this year," Anderson said, adding she has two kids of her own in the 5-11 age group who are eagerly awaiting their vaccinations.