RCMP asking for witnesses, dashcam footage of fatal Perimeter Highway crash

Manitoba RCMP Traffic Services are asking for more witnesses — or anyone with dashcam footage — of a fatal multi-vehicle collision that occurred last week to come forward.

At 9 a.m. on Oct. 25, police responded to a collision on the Perimeter Highway at Brady Road.

The initial investigation found that a car travelling east on the Perimeter was struck by a semi that was also heading east. The impact resulted in the car being pushed into another large truck heading eastbound.



The 19-year-old driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area, between 8:50 am and 9:10 am, to contact the Headingley Traffic Services unit at 204-984-6913.

RCMP continue to investigate.