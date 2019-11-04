Skip to Main Content
RCMP asking for witnesses, dashcam footage of fatal Perimeter Highway crash
Manitoba

RCMP asking for witnesses, dashcam footage of fatal Perimeter Highway crash

Manitoba RCMP Traffic Services are asking for more witnesses — or anyone with dashcam footage — of a fatal multi-vehicle collision that occurred last week to come forward.

Collision killed 19-year-old man from RM of Rockwood

CBC News ·
Emergency crews work at the crash scene on the Perimeter Highway at Brady Road, where a 19-year-old died. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Manitoba RCMP Traffic Services are asking for more witnesses — or anyone with dashcam footage — of a fatal multi-vehicle collision that occurred last week to come forward.

At 9 a.m. on Oct. 25, police responded to a collision on the Perimeter Highway at Brady Road.

The initial investigation found that a car travelling east on the Perimeter was struck by a semi that was also heading east. The impact resulted in the car being pushed into another large truck heading eastbound.

The 19-year-old driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area, between 8:50 am and 9:10 am, to contact the Headingley Traffic Services unit at 204-984-6913.

RCMP continue to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|