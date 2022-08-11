Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Winnipeg man, 33, drowns in Whiteshell River, RCMP say

The body of a 33-year-old Winnipeg man who drowned while swimming in the Whiteshell River was recovered on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP say.

Man was sliding down falls at Pine Point Rapids in Whiteshell Provincial Park

A river is surrounded by grass and trees.
The RCMP's underwater recovery team helped recover the body of the 33-year-old man from the Whiteshell River on Wednesday afternoon. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Police in Lac du Bonnet were called about a possible drowning at Pine Point Rapids in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Tuesday around 4 p.m., RCMP said in a release on Thursday.

Officers were told a 33-year-old man was sliding down the falls when he plunged into a deep part of the water and immediately started struggling to swim.

He went under the water and didn't resurface.

A bystander jumped in to try to help him, but couldn't get to the man in time.

The next afternoon around 2:30, Mounties with the underwater recovery team, with assistance from Manitoba Conservation officers and Manitoba Parks staff, located and recovered the man's body.

