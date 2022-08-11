Winnipeg man, 33, drowns in Whiteshell River, RCMP say

The body of a 33-year-old Winnipeg man who drowned while swimming in the Whiteshell River was recovered on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP say.

Police in Lac du Bonnet were called about a possible drowning at Pine Point Rapids in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Tuesday around 4 p.m., RCMP said in a release on Thursday.

Officers were told a 33-year-old man was sliding down the falls when he plunged into a deep part of the water and immediately started struggling to swim.

He went under the water and didn't resurface.

A bystander jumped in to try to help him, but couldn't get to the man in time.

The next afternoon around 2:30, Mounties with the underwater recovery team, with assistance from Manitoba Conservation officers and Manitoba Parks staff, located and recovered the man's body.

