Man who was the subject of Interlake-area manhunt faces slew of charges: Manitoba RCMP

New details are emerging about the arrest of a man who was the subject of a public safety alert and led Manitoba police on a manhunt through the Interlake region.

Wesley Manfred Wadien has been charged with 15 offences, including pointing a firearm without lawful excuse, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The news comes after RCMP warned the public last week the man was considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation began on Oct. 19 when RCMP started looking for Wadien after he allegedly uttered threats and pointed a gun in public. He also had several arrest warrants out for other offences and was known to police at that time.

The man was spotted at around noon in Selkirk, Man., the next day, and when officers tried to stop his vehicle, police say he drove away at a high rate of speed.

He headed north of Selkirk into the Interlake area. RCMP officers from Gimli and Stonewall joined multiple other police units, including Winnipeg police.

At about 4:30 p.m. that day, RCMP received a report that someone attempted to steal fuel from a gas station in the Riverton area, driving a vehicle matching the description of Wadien's.

Police saw the vehicle again in the Gimli area, where it continued to travel at a high rate of speed.

Officers believed Wadien was a threat to public safety given the likelihood he was armed, along with his "escalating and extremely dangerous actions on the roadways to avoid arrest," RCMP said in the release.

At that point, RCMP activated the emergency alert system to send a warning to the public.

After the alert was sent, police saw a vehicle driving very fast in the rural municipality of Rockwood and later found it in a ditch.

A witness directed police to a wooded area where they saw the driver of the vehicle running. Police tracked that person and located Wadien at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Wadien is charged with a number of crimes, including failing to stop his vehicle while being pursued by police, operating a vehicle in a dangerous manner, two counts of uttering threats, possessing a firearm while prohibited and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

He's also facing four charges for possessing property obtained by crime and theft.

Wadien is in custody.

